Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 6.5%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,710,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,178,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.
Cano Health Stock Up 10.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
