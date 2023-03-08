Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 6.5%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,710,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,178,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.