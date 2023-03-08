Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

