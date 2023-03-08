Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 273.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
