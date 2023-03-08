CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNA. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
CareDx Price Performance
CareDx stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.
Insider Transactions at CareDx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.