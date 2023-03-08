CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNA. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

