CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 12% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares rose 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,361,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,440,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Insider Activity at CareDx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,252.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CareDx by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.