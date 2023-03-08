CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CarParts.com had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
CarParts.com Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Insider Activity at CarParts.com
In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
