CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CarParts.com had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

CarParts.com Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.