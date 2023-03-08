Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 239,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -410.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Insider Activity

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology



Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

