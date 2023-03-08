Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.68

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 1907612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,561,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Carrier Global by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

