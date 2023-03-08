Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.68

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 1907612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

