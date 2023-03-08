Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is Tower House Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tower House Partners LLP cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for 28.8% of Tower House Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

