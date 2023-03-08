CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

CECO stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $513.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

