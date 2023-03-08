Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 530,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,188 shares.The stock last traded at $90.90 and had previously closed at $94.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.