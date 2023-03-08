Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 530,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,188 shares.The stock last traded at $90.90 and had previously closed at $94.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.
Celsius Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54.
Insider Activity at Celsius
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.