CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.02. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 470,853 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

CEMIG Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

CEMIG Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

