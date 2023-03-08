CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.02. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 470,853 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
