Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPYYY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.