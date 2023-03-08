Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 57,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,714. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,385 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,412,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

