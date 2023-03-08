Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 57,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,714. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
