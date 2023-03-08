Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 848,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

