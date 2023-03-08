Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -36.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

