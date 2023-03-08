Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
NYSE CIM opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Chimera Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.