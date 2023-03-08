Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4327 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Chorus Price Performance
Chorus stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Chorus has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.
About Chorus
