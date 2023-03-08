CIBC Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIP.UN traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.86. 608,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

