Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.