Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.
CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
