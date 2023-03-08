Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

