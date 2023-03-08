Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

