Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

