Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Ciena by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after buying an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

