Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $388,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. 3,389,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,729,682. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

