Citigroup Cuts MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target to $1.25

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

NYSE MPLN opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 122.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 465,054 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

