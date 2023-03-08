Citigroup Cuts MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target to $1.25

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
NYSE MPLN opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.19.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
