Citigroup Trims Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price to $17.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

