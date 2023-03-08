Citigroup Trims Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price to $17.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.17.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
