Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of CIZN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.04. Citizens has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

