Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

