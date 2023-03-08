Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.