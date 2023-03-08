CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.03. 39,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 24,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.88% of CohBar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

