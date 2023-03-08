Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.