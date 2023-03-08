Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

