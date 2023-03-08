Coin98 Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.02 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.01336087 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00012921 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032075 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.01681683 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

