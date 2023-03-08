Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.34. Approximately 7,417,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,511,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and have sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.