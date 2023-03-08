Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 27,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 41,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

