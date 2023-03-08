Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

