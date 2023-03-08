Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.3576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

