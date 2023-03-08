Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.94

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 221421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

