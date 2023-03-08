Compound Price Tops $44.37 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Compound has a market cap of $322.45 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $44.37 or 0.00201460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.63599258 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $26,580,039.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

