CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CAO Sells $128,680.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

