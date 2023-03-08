Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.28

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 31887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

