Contrasting Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CannLabs alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannLabs and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 939.50%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genetron $83.47 million 1.04 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.82

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14%

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Genetron

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.