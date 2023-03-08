Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
