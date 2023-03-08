Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

