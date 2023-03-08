Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells $749,520.08 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 749,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.