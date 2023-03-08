Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells $749,520.08 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CNM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 749,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CNM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Featured Stories
