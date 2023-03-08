Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Downgraded by UBS Group

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at 3.00 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of 1.80 and a 12-month high of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.27.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

