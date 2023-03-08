Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.