CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $133.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
CRA International Price Performance
CRAI stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,645. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $827.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.