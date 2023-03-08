CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $133.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,645. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $827.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRA International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.