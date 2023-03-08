Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Increased to GBX 334 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 313 ($3.76) to GBX 334 ($4.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244 ($2.93).

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRST stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233.20 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 346,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,458. The company has a market cap of £599.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.20 ($3.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.79.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

