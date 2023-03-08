Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.68 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Cricut Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of CRCT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cricut by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

