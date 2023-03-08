Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.68 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.
Cricut Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of CRCT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
