Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $12.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

