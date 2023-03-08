CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

