CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.95.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.
Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.